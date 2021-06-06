Final week for mass vaccine sites in Albany, Corvallis

The mass vaccination clinics in Albany and Corvallis are coming to an end this week, though there are still a few days to secure a dose at the mass sites and vaccines are will still be administered to anyone at local healthcare clinics.

The final day of vaccines at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany will be on Wednesday, while the final clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis will be Thursday. Since first opening near the start of this year, the sites have doled out more than 50,000 and 70,000 vaccines, respectively.

The announcement comes after weeks of declining attendance at the mass sites in Linn and Benton counties. Officials say they are transitioning away from mass clinic sites and focusing instead on smaller venues and targeted clinics.

Community pop-up clinics, like one held in Lebanon on Thursday at the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn Event Center, will likely continue to be organized to get vaccines out to underserved communities.

