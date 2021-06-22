Final Oregon COVID-19 risk levels announced as statewide opening nears

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Jefferson, Klamath and Marion counties moved from high risk to moderate risk in the level ratings issued Tuesday. The new ratings go into effect Friday.

Six counties remain in the high risk level, currently the state's most restrictive: Columbia, Crook, Douglas, Linn, Malheur and Umatilla.

Brown said Clatsop County's cases and rates would have qualified it for high risk level, but the state would allow it a caution week at its current lower risk level ranking in order to try to get its infection rate back down.

Josephine County also met the criteria for high risk, but would be given a caution week at moderate risk to work on dropping its case rates.

As of Friday, 23 counties will be at lower risk, seven at moderate risk and six at high risk.

Polk County became the ninth county to move to the lower risk level regardless of the county's infection rates due to meeting the goal of having 65% of residents with at least one shot of vaccine. It's status is effective immediately.

Brown asked Oregon residents to encourage friends and family to get the vaccine as the best way to protect themselves, their families and communities from COVID-19.