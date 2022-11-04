Fill Your Pantry Corvallis set for Nov. 6 at Benton County fairgrounds

Fill Your Pantry Corvallis is an annual one-day bulk buying event to distribute fall bounty directly to homes.

This year’s Fill Your Pantry is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Guerber Hall, Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. At the event, farmers and food producers will offer beans, grains, storage crops, fish, meats, preserves and more in advance of the winter season.

Fill Your Pantry Corvallis is a project of Ten Rivers Food Web, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization aiming to steward the growth of a resilient local food web in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.

To expand access to Fill Your Pantry, It’s On Us and Fill Your Pantry Corvallis are collaborating to give a total of $10,000 to shoppers who buy directly from local farmers on Nov. 6. This combined effort supports hyper-local farmers and producers, increases food security and builds community.

It’s On Us is a project founded in April 2020 by three Corvallis Sustainability Coalition volunteers with the idea of building community and supporting the local economy through food. The idea quickly gained traction, and to date has circulated more than $400,000 to support Benton County residents and locally owned food businesses.

It’s On Us gives gift cards to encourage people to support locally owned food-centric businesses and build community through the act of giving and receiving gifts. Most people who use It’s On Us both receive gift cards and give when they can, continuing the pay-it-forward spirit upon which the program was founded.

At Fill Your Pantry, gift cards will be distributed through a local smartphone payment app, Kuto, or through tokens for those who do not use smartphones. Kuto enables It’s On Us to distribute thousands of dollars and meals in a streamlined, sustainable, anonymous and destigmatized way.

To get one of 500 gift cards worth $20, download the Kuto App and come to Fill Your Pantry on Nov. 6.

Donations can be made to support Fill You Pantry through Ten Rivers Food Web. Donations can be made to It’s On Us through the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.