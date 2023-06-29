The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to alert people traveling US Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany about how drivers will now use the median acceleration lanes added for the safety improvements project.

If you turn left from Granger Avenue onto Highway 20 toward Albany, you will enter a new acceleration lane that becomes a left-turn-only lane to Independence Highway.

If you want to continue toward Albany, you need to merge right one lane before you reach Independence Highway, according to a news release from ODOT.

There is also a new median acceleration lane for drivers turning left from Independence Highway onto Highway 20 eastbound. Drivers will also need to merge right at this location.

While drivers are learning how to use the new acceleration lanes, traffic barrels are placed in the work zone to draw attention to the raised median traffic separators. The permanent solution will be to replace the barrels with reflective markers, the release said.

Crews have been placing temporary lane striping and permanent rumble strips this past week, and expect to install permanent striping and signs after the Fourth of July weekend, according to ODOT.

Personnel are working both during the day and at night on this project. The bulk of the work will be completed this summer, and it is estimated that all tasks will have been completed by the end of the year.

ODOT asks drivers to use caution in work zones, even when workers are not present, for their own safety and the safety of road crews. The Highway 20 construction speed limits are 45 mph from Independence Highway to south of Garland Nursery, and 40 mph from Conifer Boulevard to Merloy Avenue.

Drivers also need to watch for bicyclists and pedestrians in the work zones, ODOT advises.

Next up on the schedule, workers will install new striping and signing east of the current projects, from Bowers Slough Bridge to North Albany Road.

Drivers can visit https://bit.ly/43eZphN for more information on the project, or Tripcheck.com for the latest traffic, work zone and weather information.

