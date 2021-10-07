Fewer students on track to graduate after pandemic setbacks

The Oregon Department of Education released its annual At-A-Glance School and District Profiles Thursday morning, which showed a 12% decline in ninth-graders who are on-track to graduate.

School districts in the mid-Willamette Valley mostly reflected this statewide trend, but figures for on-time graduations — students who received diplomas in four years — did not seem to be affected.

Central Linn and Alsea school districts were the only two districts in Linn and Benton counties to have a higher ninth grade on-track to graduation rate this year than in 2018-19.

Students are on-track to graduate when they have completed a quarter of their graduation credits by the end of ninth grade. The Oregon average for on-track to graduation was 74%. The Oregon average for on-time graduation was 83%.

A decline in on-track graduation rates was expected as students are returning to full-time, in-person learning.

Another key takeaway from the statewide release are a 9.5% increase in the numbers of employed counselors and psychologists.