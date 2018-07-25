Albany Parks & Recreation and the Linn-Benton Hispanic Advisory Committee invite the public to Festival Latino, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Monteith Riverpark.
Now in its 13th year, the festival is meant to honor and celebrate the Latino community with a focus on its culture, particularly music and food.
The event will feature a health and resource fair, food vendors, live entertainment and children's activities. About 35 vendors will be on hand.
Debbi Richards, recreation coordinator for Parks & Recreation, said the performance schedule includes Son De Cuba from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. and a mariachi band from Eugene from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Children are invited to make maracas and paper bag ponchos and take a turn swinging at a piñata.
Members of the Lions Club will offer free glucose, vision and glaucoma screenings inside the adjacent Albany Senior Center during the festival. Attorneys will be at the festival to provide free legal counseling. Interpreters will be available.
While the name and focus is for the Latino community, everyone is invited, Richards said.
“What we're hoping to accomplish is to make this a community event for the whole community, not just the Latino population,” she said. "We are a diverse population and we really need to embrace everyone within the community."
