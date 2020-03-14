Feel secure and be prepared: Earthquake safety at home

Protect

There is no such thing as “earthquake proof”, but we can reduce our risk through mitigation. Consider purchasing earthquake insurance to protect your financial investments in your home and other personal property. If possible, also retrofit your home to be safer during an earthquake through improvements to the structure. These can include small projects such as restraining water heaters and anchoring decks and carports, to larger projects that may require contractor or engineering help such as retrofitting masonry chimneys and strengthening unreinforced stone or masonry foundations.

Survive

The best way to reduce injury during an earthquake is to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On”. Drop to your hands and knees if able, cover your head and neck with your hands or by moving under furniture, and hold on until the shaking has stopped. Do not run outside, Instead, stay in place until the shaking has stopped. If you are outside when an event occurs, move away from building exteriors, power lines, trees, and other hazards that could potentially break or fall. Once the shaking has stopped, remain in the building if there is no observed damage or evacuate if there is any indication of damage. Check and attend to injuries if trained, check for other hazards (shut off gas supply and check for fires), and prepare for aftershocks.

Experiencing an earthquake firsthand can be emotionally shaking as well. Preparing and learning about earthquakes before one happens will help you to stay calm and safe during and after an event. Becoming prepared does not happen overnight. Prepare yourself, home, and community as you learn about new resources and tools. For more details related to preparing, protecting, surviving, responding, and recovering and repairing, search for “FEMA P-530” online.

Stefanie Schulze is a graduate research assistant in Oregon State University's School of Civil and Construction Engineering

