Feeding frenzy for hot mid-Willamette Valley real estate market

The average home sale has grown by leaps and bounds since the real estate market hit its last low point in 2011 in Linn and Benton counties.

But even in the last five years, the cost to buy a house has surged by more than $100,000 in most areas of the mid-valley, and by far more than that in some markets.

Since 2015, the price tag of a house has grown by 39% in Corvallis, by 62% in Albany, by 60% in Lebanon and by a whopping 77% in Sweet Home, WVMLS figures show. Places that have been seen as bedroom communities or more frugal options have become far less affordable.

Melcher stressed that Sweet Home’s recent meteoric rise isn’t simply due to brand new construction. Houses in town built near the airport five years ago initially sold for $175,000. They’re now on the market for more than $300,000, and they’re moving, she added.

And that isn’t unusual. Many existing homes in east Linn County have nearly doubled in price in just a handful of years, Melcher said.