Feds order Oregon to open eligibility to all by May 1

Acting HHS Secretary Norris Cochran told states that the prioritization some had instituted in the early months after the vaccine became first available in December were no longer necessary.

"Given substantial increases in the supply of vaccines, it is appropriate to transition beyond priority groups," Cochran said.

Brown did not comment on the policy change, despite requests from the media.

Allen said health officials are optimistic that there would be a large increase in shipments of the three vaccines: the two-shot version by Pfizer and Moderna, and the recently introduced one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Allen did not supply any specific numbers as to what the state might receive. He said that while eligibility would be open, the state would still try to control availability to reach the most vulnerable left on the priority list.

One option is to move up the dates of the next two priority groups.

Oregon is currently limiting shots to health workers, residents of nursing homes, educators and daycare workers, and most recently, all residents age 65 and older as of March 1.