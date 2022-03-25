Federal lawsuit settlement nets Lebanon med school $22.5 million

Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million legal settlement — in a case to which it was not a party — is coming its way.

The announcement came about a month ahead of a planned trial in a case a Medicaid provider brought against the state, alleging that the Oregon Health Authority put it out of business.

FamilyCare Inc., which as a "coordinated care organization" acted like an insurer for Oregon Health Plan patients in the metropolitan Portland area, agreed to drop its claims that OHA pressured the nonprofit to drop its rates to the point of insolvency.

In exchange, the state will pay FamilyCare $22.5 million over the next four years.

In turn, CEO Jeff Heatherington said in an interview Friday, the company's board agreed to donate that money to Western University of Health Sciences' College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest.

Heatherington is a longtime booster and donor at the university, and helped bring COMP Northwest to Lebanon where it serves as a satellite campus for California-based Western University.

It's the school's largest donation, said college dean Paula Crone, and could lead to an expanded campus in Lebanon.

"This is huge," Crone said. "I couldn't be more excited about this."

Heatherington said he envisions the donation helping fund behavioral health training for medical students who are granted a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree when they graduate.

"We'll have a bevy of professionals with behavioral training who will be able to treat those cases," he said.

A Portland-based nonprofit that lists Heatherington as its principal officer purchased a former Weyerhaeuser mill site in Lebanon for $3.85 million in 2018 where he said he hopes the school will expand its campus. The about 145-acre property at the end of Milton Street sold to Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Healthcare.

Heatherington previously sat on the Board of Trustees at Western University as well as the university's advancement board that raised funds ahead of the Lebanon campus' opening in 2011.

COMP Northwest graduated its first class in 2015.

The allegations

In its lawsuit, FamilyCare sought at least $125 million, alleging the Oregon Health Authority used inadequate, biased and erroneous data to push the nonprofit's monthly per-member rates lower than other Oregon Health Plan benefits providers in the region.

FamilyCare argued in lawsuits starting in 2015 that the state demanded an inequitable drop in its rates, based on faulty assumptions, when it asked the nonprofit to accept 10.9% less in monthly per-member Medicaid funding.

The organization alleges it tried to call attention to the errors, but in response, OHA launched “a smear campaign aimed at undermining FamilyCare in the eyes of the public, its providers, its patients, and the Oregon legislature,” according to court filings.

The first cases were settled, with FamilyCare accepting lower rates and the state promising to turn over the data it used in calculating payments. Attorneys for the nonprofit said the state never did.

When tensions rose again after the state demanded even lower rates, officials on both sides agreed to avoid going to court via a process called alternative dispute resolution.

But it’s what happened during negotiations that FamilyCare alleges proves OHA’s lack of good faith. The health authority used the dispute resolution process as a delay tactic, all the while smearing FamilyCare’s reputation, the plaintiff's lawyers allege.

The attorneys describe a negotiation session in which state lawyers side-huddled only to talk about a “communications plan” for the media and strategize how to appropriate a PowerPoint presentation FamilyCare had created as part of the plan.

Ultimately, the lawsuit alleges in the state’s own words, that plan would:

Use media to “hurt [FamilyCare’s] credibility in the news.”

“Highlight FamilyCare as an outlier and only worried about profit margins.”

Promote HealthShare, the other coordinated care organization that operates in FamilyCare’s service area.

Use vulnerable Medicaid enrollees as pawns by getting “a few discrete examples of OHP members with high cost medical issues (i.e. HIV) who chose Health Share b/c FamilyCare couldn’t provide them with the care they need.”

The plan was to be carried out furtively, so that OHA officials could remain seemingly neutral, the lawsuit alleges. When FamilyCare caught wind of the plan, then-director at OHA, Lynne Saxton – also named in the lawsuit – apologized and said the plan was never enacted, according to the filing.

But shortly thereafter, even though Saxton had resigned, the plan did play out over OHA press releases that maligned FamilyCare for trying to pad its profits, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit was lodged in federal court, with a series of appeals refining FamilyCare’s arguments into a very technical case that was scheduled for trial on April 25, Art Suchorzewski, FamilyCare director of government affairs, said.

“Several claims and our legal arguments have evolved over the years,” he said.

Editor Penny Rosenberg contributed to this report.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

