Federal lawsuit against Millersburg dismissed

A federal lawsuit against the city of Millersburg for alleged racial discrimination has been dismissed, according to a news release from the city issued last week.
“The city, including Mayor (Jim) Lepin and City Manager (Kevin) Kreitman, feel vindicated in their unwavering belief that the city and its employees did not engage in racial discrimination, and are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time,” the news release states.
“The city of Millersburg is committed to the principle that all of its citizens and employees are to be treated equally with respect, no matter their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation,” the news release adds.
Samuel Gollah filed the lawsuit in July 2018, and claimed he was wrongfully fired by the city in December 2017 because he is African American. He sought nearly $800,000, as well as economic damages for future lost wages.
However, his lawyer withdrew from representing him in the case in the spring of 2019, saying she had irreconcilable differences with Gollah over how the case should proceed, according to the federal court system’s online database.
Gollah asked for the case to be dismissed with the intention of refiling it, as he had financial difficulties and could not meet case deadlines. He then asked a judge to appoint a pro bono attorney to represent him, claiming severe financial difficulties hampered him from hiring a lawyer himself. The judge declined to provide Gollah a court-appointed attorney, according to court paperwork.
Gollah didn’t refile the case within the required timeline, and his claims are now barred by the applicable statute of limitations, the news release states.
Besides Kreitman, former city recorder Barbara Castillo and employee Sarah Chapman also were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
The city and the named defendants denied the claims made by Gollah against them, asserting that his employment with the city ended when his probationary period ended. Gollah was not offered a permanent position due to a determination from Kreitman, then Millersburg’s interim city manager. Kreitman’s recommendation was based upon Gollah’s job performance and behavior reported by another employee, and Lepin ultimately made the decision the news release states.
Gollah wasn’t able to be contacted on deadline on Sunday regarding the lawsuit and its resolution.
