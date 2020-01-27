Federal lawsuit against Millersburg dismissed

A federal lawsuit against the city of Millersburg for alleged racial discrimination has been dismissed, according to a news release from the city issued last week.

“The city, including Mayor (Jim) Lepin and City Manager (Kevin) Kreitman, feel vindicated in their unwavering belief that the city and its employees did not engage in racial discrimination, and are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time,” the news release states.

“The city of Millersburg is committed to the principle that all of its citizens and employees are to be treated equally with respect, no matter their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation,” the news release adds.

Samuel Gollah filed the lawsuit in July 2018, and claimed he was wrongfully fired by the city in December 2017 because he is African American. He sought nearly $800,000, as well as economic damages for future lost wages.

However, his lawyer withdrew from representing him in the case in the spring of 2019, saying she had irreconcilable differences with Gollah over how the case should proceed, according to the federal court system’s online database.