PORTLAND — U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane ruled in favor of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and other states in imposing an injunction to pause a Trump Administration rule change regarding how women's health doctors can interact with their patients.
The ruling came from the bench Tuesday afternoon. McShane said he will release a written opinion detailing the scope of the injunction before the rule change would go into effect May 3.
It was a big win for Rosenblum and her staff, which took the lead on a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Health and Human Services change to Title X funding.
The change, if implemented, would ban doctors at clinics receiving Title X funding from discussing abortion with their clients. It would also force them to physically and financially separate abortion services from the rest of the clinic. That means building physical walls, but also separating things such as electronic records.
Federal funds already do not go to abortions. Title X clinics use federal dollars to fund things such as cervical cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection treatment and contraception. The plaintiffs argued in the hearing Tuesday that in the 50 years Title X has been in place, there isn't a single example of the dollars being used improperly. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice, defending Health and Human Services, did not dispute the claim.
McShane said he needs to fully consider the scope of his injunction, as it could potentially have nationwide impact. But he said he was convinced the rule change would have a negative impact on health care.
“At the heart of this rule is an arrogant assumption that the government is better suited to direct women’s health care than their providers," he said.