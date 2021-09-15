FBI: Albany man arrested for threats against Oregon public official

The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.

David Scott Ryder, 64, was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of interstate transmission of a threat and stalking, according to an FBI news release. The Albany Police Department assisted in taking Ryder into custody.

The threats included three emailed messages between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23, as well as a voicemail left on an office phone on Aug. 23.

Among the statements reportedly made by Ryder, according to the FBI:

• “… all the people that won’t get your FAKE (expletive) vaccine are the same ones who you will see hang you in a public place for crimes against America.”

• “I wish you would show your face you punk! I'd take your WORTHLESS SOUL from you. (Expletive) ALL DEMOCRAT COMMUNISTS like you. Resign today! I’d love to get my (expletive) hands around your neck SCUM!!!”