Peace Seedlings was at the opening day of the Corvallis Farmers' Market Saturday.
But it was a struggle for owners Mario DiBenedetto and Dylana Kapuler to get ready to open the stand. They’ve been cleaning up theflood damage done to their three-acre plot two miles east of Corvallis on Highway 34.
“We were in the epicenter,” said DiBenedetto.
DiBenedetto said the garden occasionally had minor flooding, but in the decade they’ve farmed there they’ve never seen anything like this.
DiBenedetto said they were carefully watching river levels, but still felt like the flooding came without much warning. He said he and Kapuler don’t live at the plot, but they are nearby on Colorado Lake Drive, which was just outside the flooding area. He said he first realized how bad things were when he woke to the sound of a semi-truck breaking hard outside at 2 a.m. on April 10. He saw the truck turning around and realized things were going to be bad.
“It was the most nauseating, sickening feeling,” he said.
DiBenedetto said he and Kapuler canoed into the plot at dawn. They rescued the cat they kept at the farm, who had taken refuge in a tree and saw that some of the starts in their greenhouse had escaped the flood because the wooden tables they were sitting on floated.
Dibendetto said their seeds were stored off site, but many of the crops they had in the ground did not survive. At this point, he said, they don’t really know what the impact is on their business.
“A lot of the impact is not immediate: it’s the starts we’d be selling a month from now.
Kapuler said some of the plant breeding projects they’ve been working on for a decade could be set back years.
DiBenedetto said the biggest impact on their business might be that they change the way they farm.
He said it was tough to make the farmers' market Saturday because they’ve had to pump water out of the land and clean up the damage done by the flood.
However, he said he knows their customers count on them this time of year because there aren’t a lot of other sources for heirloom seeds at the farmers' market.
“This is a livelihood we love, but it’s also a resource for the community. It’s also nice to be able to recoup some of the loss.”
Rebecca Landis, director of the Corvallis-Albany Farmers' Markets, said she doesn’t think any of their regular vendors missed opening day because of the flooding.
In Corvallis, the first market of the season had more than 50 vendors. In Albany, the first market of the season had more than 20.
She said the Albany market had a new pork vendor this year, but other than that there were not a lot of new vendors.
Landis added that part of her job in managing the markets is planning for variations in which vendors can show up because weather can often impact when they are ready to start coming to the market.
Luke Beene, of Beene Farm in South Corvallis, said he too was affected by the flood: some of his winter crops were inundated and his raspberry plants were partially submerged. However, he said the plants were established enough that he thinks they will survive.
“I got pretty lucky,” he said.
Beene said for him the biggest impact is that he has to delay his planting because he’s waiting for the land to drain.
He added that he thinks the flood might have some positive effects for him: silt from the flood waters brings nutrients to the soil and the flood may have drowned out some of the rodent problems he’s experienced.
“It’s a natural cycle, so I feel like it’s a good thing,” he said.