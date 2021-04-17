Farmers markets kick off in Albany, Corvallis

Hundreds turned out in Albany and Corvallis to soak up the sunshine and buy local goods at the first farmers’ markets of the year. Attendees and vendors alike described how nice it was to get back to the weekly gatherings that feature local agricultural products.
“Being the first market back, it feels kind of like going back to school,” said Helen Dziuba of Bodhi Artisan Bakery, who was manning a booth at the downtown market just blocks from the brick-and-mortar bakery in downtown Albany. “It’s like one big party.”
And the weather was certainly ripe for these inaugural farmers’ markets. The sunny weather, coupled with months being cooped up thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, seemed to have the public eager to show up.
“It is gorgeous today,” said Carrie Gibbs, who was working the beeswax booth for Brian and Janene’s Country Store in Albany. “It’s nice to be able to get out and help the community.”
In past years, that booth wouldn’t just sell its candles, honeycombs and ornaments. It was also an educational booth that taught the public about bee husbandry. They had to stop that last year, however, because “it was just drawing too many crowds” to be safe during the pandemic.
“We would love to start doing the educational bits again,” Gibbs said. “The kids and adults being interested is why we started doing this in the first place.”
The pandemic didn’t just change the way certain booths looked, it also kept other longtime vendors from wanting to gather in the outdoors markets in the first place.
“It’s great to finally get back to the market,” said Stephen Leight of SD Farm based in Lebanon. “I skipped all the markets last year because I was worried about the spread of COVID. So, it’s so great to get back here, especially now that we know how stop the spread.”
Mask mandates were in effect and sanitation stations dotted both markets as a way to encourage safe social distancing and hygiene.
These markets are also a chance for local farmers to really bring out their best products after months in the slower winter indoor markets.
“I made sure we had something fresh, since it’s a little harder to do that at the winter markets,” said Julia Sunkler of My Pharm out of Monroe. “This is my source of income, so if there’s a market I got to be there.”
The increase in foot traffic at the spring and summer outdoor markets is too good for local farm workers to pass up.
“Our boss was looking forward to these because it makes us more money than the winter markets,” said Emmy Formiga, who manned the Crooked Furrow Farm booth in Corvallis.
A customer who visited both Crooked Furrow’s and the My Pharm booth said that she always seizes the opportunity to stock up on fresh products once these markets open up.
“My mother-in-law and I work at a group home, so we try to support local farms and stock up with fresh local produce,” said Chenai Branson.
The markets don’t just offer the chance to shop for local greens and hand-made wares, either. There are also food trucks on-hand, and they can be quite busy during these weekend markets.
“An hour ago, all I was doing was flipping potatoes,” said Diego Irwin, who runs ZIA Southwest Cuisine, which was dishing out breakfast burritos to patrons in Corvallis on Saturday morning. “We’ve always been booming on Saturdays.”
Irwin’s business has been showing up at the Corvallis market since 2005, and he says it’s been really great to see it grow from a single stretch of tents to multiple city blocks during that time.
The high 60’s of the morning inched ever hotter in degrees as the afternoon began. As 1 p.m. rolled around and signaled the end of the day’s markets, vendors started to pack up and patrons hoped for sunny weather next weekend, too.
Corvallis has two outdoor markets per week, one on Wednesday and the other on Saturday. It’s located at First Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Corvallis. Albany’s is on Saturdays in the City Hall parking lot on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street.
Each market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will recur until the week before Thanksgiving.