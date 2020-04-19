Farmers' markets begin new season with COVID-19 in mind

Beene added that, for the first time in his 10 years of selling produce at the Corvallis market, “customers have commented how weird it is.”

The Corvallis set-up wrapped from Second to Fourth streets along Jackson Avenue. The Albany market only took up part of the block at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. But vendors said their hours of work would at least have some payoff now that the season is in swing.

Janene Gibbs from Brian & Janene’s Country Farm said the merchandise she was selling in Albany — including fresh honey, honeycomb and beeswax candles — took about 80 hours of preparation. That’s not to mention the time it took to tend to the bees themselves.

“It’s nice that we have the option of coming here and doing this,” she said. “This is a big outlet for my farm.”

According to Kelly Crane, director of the Oregon Farmer Markets Association, Oregon markets have been leaders in establishing social distancing best practices since the coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S. Although there’s been preliminary confusion, she said, there is also plenty of fresh air and room to stay six feet apart.

“The good thing about farmers markets is that they’re small, they’re nimble, they’re reactive,” Crane said. “I’m really proud of our markets.”

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

