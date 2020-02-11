Farm financing event scheduled Saturday

The Linn County Farm Bureau is offering a farm financing event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 31310 Peoria Road, Shedd.
The seminar explores different sources of revenue open to farmers and ranchers, ranging from the private sector, nongovernment organizations and government-subsidized loans.
Representatives Farm Credit Services, Linn County Soil & Water Conservation District and the federal Farm Service Agency will present at the event. Anyone interested in financing options for farms, ranches and agriculture-related ventures is invited to attend.
Admission is free.