Farewell to the Philomath Express

It was an act of optimism in a time when newspapers across the country were cutting back or shutting down, but then-publisher Jeff Precourt saw an opportunity to fill the void left by the closing of the Benton Bulletin in 1998.

“The Philomath Express is a prime example that locally produced news content will always have relevance in any day and age,” Precourt said at the time.

Throughout the paper’s history, Fuqua has been its sole editor, primary reporter and chief photographer, essentially a one-man band chronicling just about anything and everything that happened in Philomath. He became a familiar face around town, and both he and the Express were embraced by the community.

Filling this final edition of the Philomath Express is a small sampling of the hundreds of stories and columns Fuqua produced over the past four-plus years.

Philomath City Manager Chris Workman said it is “a huge disappointment” to lose the Express and added that Fuqua “has been phenomenal.”

Workman noted the wide range of Fuqua’s coverage, from city council meetings and land use hearings to high school sports coverage and feature stories that celebrated local residents and their achievements large and small.