For Madison McCrory the best moments of the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival are when members of the audience hold up their phone lights during a song.
“You look back and all you see is the lights and the mountains,” she said.
McCrory, who attend the festival for the seventh time this year, said she wished the festival didn’t have to move away from the Reed Anderson farm, which is east of Brownsville, after this year.
“I think this location is great,” she said. “It’s out in the country and it’s so peaceful.”
Debbie McCrory, Madison McCrory’s mother who has attended the festival with her the past seven years, said she likes that it’s stayed in a familiar location where they know where everything is.
“It’s a beautiful place,” she added.
Debbie McCrory said her family drives in from Creswell for every day of the festival, and she said they won't attend in future years if it moves further away from them.
“We come to every show, every day,” she said. “We can get home in about 45 minutes.”
Debbie McCrory said the proposed Harrisburg location wouldn’t deter them because it might wind up being a little closer to home.
Roshele Barber and Taylor Dodd, friends from Gig Harbor, Washington who attended the festival for the first time this year, both said they liked the setting of the Reed Anderson farm for the event.
“We were both amazed by how calm it was,” said Barber. “Events like this in Washington get really rowdy… we like it out here because it’s so country. We think it’s beautiful.”
“I love it. It’s very peaceful,” said Dodd.
Both said the move wouldn’t keep them from considering coming to the festival in future years.
Portland resident Drew Park was more positive about the move. He said his family has come down to camp in their RV for the festival for about five years.
“(The festival) has been important to us for a number of years. We’re ready for a new adventure," he said.
For him, what makes the festival special is not the location, but the casual atmosphere.
His favorite moment from the festival was an example of this: last year his then-14-year-old daughter held her cowboy boot up and got a member of the Zac Brown Band to sign it. Park said his family has seen the band at other shows, but there was more interaction with the fans and signing at the festival.
“They play shorter shows at festivals” he said. “That makes it easier to be casual.”
As for the location, Park said he isn’t a fan since there’s some unpleasant farm smells from some nearby buildings.
“The music is the most important thing,” in deciding whether the family would come back in future years, added Shawna Park, Drew Park’s wife.
“All things have a life span and we’re ready for a change,” said Drew Park.
Organizers said they expected around 25,000 people for the run of the festival, which concludes today. Single day admission is $120 at www.willamettecountrymusicfestival.com