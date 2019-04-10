Albany Parks & Recreation will show “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, for Family Movie Night at Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave. SE.
Movie-goers are encouraged to bring a favorite inflatable and watch the movie while they swim. Snacks will be part of the fun.
Family cost is $14 for the first six; $2 for each additional person; $4 for ages 18 and under; and $4.25 for those over 18. Children under age six and/or using a life jacket must have an adult within reach of them in the water.
For more information, call the pool office at 541-967-4521 or visit http://www.albanyparksandrecreation.org