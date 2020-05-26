Family hopes two-faced kitten's brief life shows that every creature is precious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Biscuits and Gravy, a two-faced kitten, died on Saturday night, nearly four days after being born on a farm east of Albany.

The King family was saddened by the loss of their young barn cat, but they hope the brief life of “Biscuits” provides a larger lesson that every creature is precious and worth fighting for — even a feline with two mouths, two noses and four eyes.

“We knew it was rare and it was special and we thought it deserved as good a chance as any of the other kittens to live,” said B.J. King, the patriarch of the family. “He had some pretty steep uphill odds, and it just didn’t work out.”

The family has five children aged 4 to 18, but the kitten’s death was especially hard on King’s wife, Kyla King. “She spent every minute with that cat. She packed him around and did everything she could to keep him alive,” King added.

Felines with two faces are often called Janus cats, after the Roman god with two faces. Many of those cats don’t live longer than a few days.

“He lived longer than we ever could have hoped for. You just hope you have the one cat like this that beats the odds,” King said.