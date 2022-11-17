Family event on food waste prevention set for Saturday, Nov. 19

We’re heading into another holiday season with skyrocketing food costs.

American families who don’t properly store and prepare foods could spend as much as $1,600 per year on food they’ll never eat. It turns out, though, that it’s much easier to save money by preventing wasted food than most people realize, once they know how.

The folks at No Food Left Behind, a program of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, invite local residents to learn how to prevent food waste at an event set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. The event is planned to be a fun, family-friendly afternoon of information, food, activities and prizes.

The event will showcase “Food: Too Good to Waste!,” three locally-produced educational videos that will be screened for the first time in public.

Running 12 to 17 minutes each, they feature an eye-opening tour of a local organic farm, local farmworker interviews and elementary school actors, original music, animated graphics and Claymation sequences, produced to illustrate key concepts such as “Seed to Plate” (the life cycle of food), the true cost of wasting food and, especially, how to prevent it. The videos are also available in Spanish.

The video’s creative team was headed by NFLB Education Specialist Kjersten “Magic Mama” Hallin, who calls her environmental-themed performances EcoEduTainment. Prior to the pandemic, Hallin gave her live, musical wasted food prevention presentations to fifth-grade students in Corvallis schools to help fulfill core curriculum requirements.

EcoEduTainment, as part of the No Food Left Behind program, began in 2017 through a grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. It is a project of the Waste Prevention Action Team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community network established in 2007.

During the pandemic, Hallin developed these short, entertaining videos to replace classroom presentations so families could still receive this information despite school closures.

Other event highlights will include music and movement activities between videos; a tasting table for sampling fresh, local and seasonal snacks; drawings for $25 grocery gift cards and Benton To Go reusable takeout containers; free countertop compost pails (limited supply); and community resource tables.

The event will be an active learning opportunity for all ages, especially families with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders, about why and how not to waste food, and for teachers to experience what is available in their local elementary classrooms upon request.