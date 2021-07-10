Family Day at the Museums set for Corvallis, Philomath

Family Day at the Museums is set for 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 24.

This year’s free family day is designed to provide outdoor fun with the theme “Museum to Museum: Walk, Ride or Roll.” Local residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Corvallis Museum, then walk, ride or roll along the Corvallis to Philomath Bike Path to the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath — or vice versa.

A halfway rest stop will be provided at Bruce Starker Arts Park, featuring free items and take-away activities provided by the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department and the Corvallis Environmental Center.

Activities at the museums include the Orgelkids bike-powered organ, Marys River metal work, a human-powered carnival ride, Corvallis Bicycle Collective’s Ask-a-Wrench, da Vinci Days’ Kids’ Kinetic Challenge Teeter-Totter, Corvallis Kinetics Lab’s bike-powered spin art, Conundrum House’s “Specters of Benton County Past,” Mid-Valley Bicycle Club’s bike rodeo and helmets, scavenger hunts, raffles, Sick Town Derby Dames’ roller disco, Corvallis Electric Bicycles demonstrations, the Jerry Grulkey Collection penny-farthing bicycle demonstration, bike and helmet decorating, and Jason’s Tropical Sno and Go Giddy Pops.

No alcohol and no pets are allowed at the museums; service animals are permitted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0