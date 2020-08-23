Family asks for more help in finding missing Corvallis teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ava Carey’s family said the 16-year-old’s disappearance from Corvallis is frightening because the Corvallis High School student wouldn’t be a candidate to run away. The family is fearful she is in danger and is asking the community for more help in finding her.

“We just need everyone looking at this point,” said Rebekah Carey, 35, Ava’s older sister.

Though Ava looks like a normal teenager, she was involved in life skills and special education classes at CHS. “She doesn’t have a friendship circle that would lead to her having a place to hide or to voluntarily leave the area,” said Rebekah Carey. “There was no argument. There was no blow-up, no stomping around, nothing like that. She is just simply missing,” she added.

Ava was last seen on Thursday, when she left her home in Corvallis to go to a nearby park, Village Green Park, across from Cheldelin Middle School. When she didn’t return as expected, her family reported her as missing to the Corvallis Police Department that night, according to a CPD news release.