Families ask for prayers after jetski accident

Two children remain hospitalized after being struck by an unmanned watercraft at Foster Lake in Sweet Home on Monday.

Kennedy Swenson and Zach Maynard, both 6, sustained life threatening injuries after a 23-year-old male lost control of his watercraft at Lewis Creek Park and struck a group of individuals swimming close by.

According to eyewitnesses, at least four other individuals were injured; however, Linn County Sheriff issued a statement Monday afternoon that noted three injuries including Swenson and Maynard. The third was reported later in the evening at Lebanon Community Hospital. Some individuals who were injured left the scene before speaking to law enforcement, according to LCSO.

As of Tuesday afternoon, LCSO reported that the watercraft driver — who remains unidentified — was cooperating with authorities and was not in custody. Questions surrounding whether or not he was wearing a "kill switch" — a device that would have stopped the watercraft when the driver was ejected from the seat — are still under investigation, according to LCSO.