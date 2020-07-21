Families ask for prayers after jetski accident

Two children remain hospitalized after being struck by an unmanned watercraft at Foster Lake in Sweet Home on Monday.
Kennedy Swenson and Zach Maynard, both 6, sustained life threatening injuries after a 23-year-old male lost control of his watercraft at Lewis Creek Park and struck a group of individuals swimming close by.
According to eyewitnesses, at least four other individuals were injured; however, Linn County Sheriff issued a statement Monday afternoon that noted three injuries including Swenson and Maynard. The third was reported later in the evening at Lebanon Community Hospital. Some individuals who were injured left the scene before speaking to law enforcement, according to LCSO.
As of Tuesday afternoon, LCSO reported that the watercraft driver — who remains unidentified — was cooperating with authorities and was not in custody. Questions surrounding whether or not he was wearing a "kill switch" — a device that would have stopped the watercraft when the driver was ejected from the seat — are still under investigation, according to LCSO.
Swenson was transported by ambulance to Eugene before being life-flighted to Portland. According to a family Facebook page, she sustained a cracked sternum, broken jaw and lacerated liver in the accident. Maynard was immediately life-flighted to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, reportedly with multiple head injuries.
Both families took to social media to update the public on their children's conditions while community members have rallied to offer spiritual and financial support.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for both families. As of Tuesday afternoon, Maynard's page had reached $3,075 of it's $25,000 goal. Swenson's page had reached $2,295 of its own $25,000 goal.
On the page, Swenson's mother Jessica wrote, "I am not the praying type at all but we need all the prayers we can get."
On her personal Facebook page, Swenson shared an update on Maynard from his mother Rachel who wrote, "My Momma heart is so shattered. Doctor's are and have been talking about our options and there are not any. God can snap a finger and save my son. Please share his story, he loves the Lord and I fully know he's with him."
Holley Church in Sweet Home is also accepting donations for the Maynard family and can be reached at 541-367-6030.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.