False report of a threat at GAPS follows similar instances statewide

A false report of a threat at South Albany High School circulated on social media on Monday, Dec. 6, prompting concern and rumors in the Greater Albany Public Schools community.

The report was quickly reported to the high school administration and interim superintendent Rob Saxton.

“There were no lockdowns as a result of the false report, but as a precaution we had an increased law enforcement presence at the high schools today,” GAPS Communications Director Michelle Steinhebel said.

To put parents’ minds at ease, Saxton sent out an email to the GAPS community around 8:45 a.m. and posted an update on ParentSquare explaining what happened.

“This false report is being shared throughout the community on social media, but despite its language, it is not a district document,” Saxton wrote in the email. “GAPS is working closely with local law enforcement, and we want to reiterate that this report is not credible.”

The scare follows a 30-minute lockdown that occurred Friday morning at Lebanon High School, where similar rumors were spread but no injuries or threat reported. The Lebanon Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the high school, and nearby Cascades and Green Acres elementary schools were put into a lockout as well.

Three public schools in Portland were placed on lockdown or lockout at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 after an off-campus incident in which a student allegedly robbed another student with a weapon. Roosevelt High School was placed on lockdown while Astor Elementary School and George Middle School were placed on lockout.

Two hours later, staff and police declared that there was no active threat to the schools. No injuries were reported.

GAPS school resource officer

GAPS and the Albany Police Department are holding four community forums in the coming weeks to provide input regarding the School Resource Officer program. SROs are not involved in low-level discipline events but rather high-level events, such as a serious assault, sexual assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and sale of unlawful substances.

On Nov. 8, Curtis Bell joined the district as the SRO, and another may be hired in the spring of 2022.

The first community forum was Tuesday night at South Albany High School, which was not recorded or live streamed. Here are the dates of the other three forums:

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 – West Albany High School

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 4 – GAPS District Office (for parents of Black students only, Zoom or in person)

6 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 13 – Sunrise Elementary (for parents of Hispanic/Latinx students, in person only)

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

