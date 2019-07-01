A tree branch falling on power lines knocked out electricity in portions of northwest Corvallis on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at 1:18 p.m. at Northwest 29th Street and Arthur Avenue near Cloverland Park and initially blacked out 3,290 households and businesses, according to a Pacific Power spokesman.
Roughly 2,000 of those customers were back online by 2:38 p.m., and by 3 p.m., only about 300 were still without power.
Initially it appeared those last 307 customers would have power restored by 3:30 p.m., but that estimate was pushed back to 8 p.m.
“They are making repairs,” Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said Monday afternoon.
“There were two stretches of wire down, and that can sometimes be pretty labor-intensive.”