{{featured_button_text}}

A tree branch falling on power lines knocked out electricity in portions of northwest Corvallis on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:18 p.m. at Northwest 29th Street and Arthur Avenue near Cloverland Park and initially blacked out 3,290 households and businesses, according to a Pacific Power spokesman.

Roughly 2,000 of those customers were back online by 2:38 p.m., and by 3 p.m., only about 300 were still without power.

Initially it appeared those last 307 customers would have power restored by 3:30 p.m., but that estimate was pushed back to 8 p.m.

“They are making repairs,” Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said Monday afternoon.

“There were two stretches of wire down, and that can sometimes be pretty labor-intensive.”

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Bennett Hall can be reached at 541-758-9529 or bennett.hall@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags