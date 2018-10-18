Rune Kreder found himself with a challenge Tuesday morning: How to carry his two perfect pumpkins home from the pumpkin patch?
"I got two pumpkins. I'm gonna put them in the house," the 3-year-old announced. He grimaced as he hauled on the handles of his plastic bag. "They're heavy!"
Grandmother Beth Kreder took one end. "If we do it together, it's not so bad," she advised.
Rune and a handful of his preschool classmates from Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Albany visited Grandpa's Fresh Market on Highway 226 east of Albany during a pumpkin patch field trip Tuesday.
Although the market has a variety of sizes, shapes, colors and textures of pumpkins for purchase, this year's crop came out especially big and heavy, said Elijah VanSpeybrock, job manager on duty Tuesday.
"That's one complaint I've had this year: People are trying to find pumpkins that aren't 50 pounds," he said.
The farm used to alternate pumpkins with sunflowers, but found that led to a rot problem. To get around it, they planted the bulk of the crop across the road and haul cut pumpkins to the main field for visitors to make their selection.
School groups come out in force to Grandpa's and other mid-valley pumpkin patches throughout October to choose their perfect Halloween jack-o-lantern.
Hayden Costner, 3, said he already knew what he was going to put on his pumpkin once he took it home. "Hayden," he declared. "And colors."