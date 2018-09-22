Home Beavers football games have a distinct effect on foot traffic on the Corvallis Fall Festival, said event director Deb Curtis.
About lunchtime, before the 1 p.m. game vs. Arizona started, food stalls were packed, she said.
“I saw people come by here to eat and then go to the game,” she said.
Curtis said later in the afternoon, when the game ends, the art and music festival typically gets a surge of people, although the surge can come before the game ends depending on how it’s going. Arizona won 35-14, but the Beavers still were within 14 points with six minutes left
Curtis said organizers of the Corvallis Fall Festival, in its 46th year, plan for about 30,000 people to come Saturday and today to listen to music and visit its 175 art booths.
Curtis said Saturday she was glad all of her volunteers showed up.
“It is something I worry about with the game because a lot of the community goes to the game,” she said.
Curtis said Saturday afternoon that the event was going well.
Jacob Taylor, an Oregon State University junior who just came to Corvallis as a transfer student, attended the festival Saturday with his girlfriend Alyssa Boyle, of Portland.
He said he is interested in photography so seeing some of the photography booths was interesting.
“It’s been pretty cool,” he said.
Taylor said the pair ended up walking to the event after not being able find parking near it because of game day traffic.
“We tried to drive, but there was no parking for blocks all around,” Boyle said.
Kylie Tully, an Ashbrook Independent School eighth-grader, sold hand-drawn postcards at the Young Artist Marketplace.
Tully said this is the second year she’s exhibited in the marketplace.
“It’s mostly for fun,” said of selling in the marketplace. “But business-wise most of what I’ve learned is to smile and wave.”
She added that she’s attended the event even before she exhibited and likes walking around to look at everything.
“It’s a great celebration of the arts and a great way to bring the community together,” she said.