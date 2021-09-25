Fall Festival makes triumphant return to Corvallis

Maile Sand came from Portland to showcase her paintings. This has been the first summer that Sand has participated in art festivals.

Sand said getting to know other artists and talking with community members is the best part of having a booth at the Fall Festival. Other artists echoed these sentiments.

Albany resident Gary House specializes in making pots for succulents he grows. He said he loves making pots and growing succulents so combining the two seemed natural.

“I enjoy meeting people and giving them the chance to take something beautiful home with them that’s also affordable,” House said.

As people passed through the rows of handmade crafts and art, there was everything from hats to dog collars to glassware.

One unique booth featured homemade and organic pillows designed to help with sleep, migraines, neck pain and more. Chi Moore said he loves coming to festivals and being able to help those who suffer from headaches and other ailments. He added that he enjoys meeting the other vendors too.

If you couldn’t make it to the Corvallis Fall Festival on Saturday, you still have a chance to support the vendors and artists. The event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.