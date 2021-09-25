Fall Festival makes triumphant return to Corvallis

Artists, vendors and community members gathered at Central Park on Saturday in downtown Corvallis for the 48th annual Corvallis Fall Festival.
The sun shined down as attendees bought paintings, jewelry, leather products, wood designs and more. With more than 150 booths at the festival, there was no shortage of goods to browse through.
“This is a really high quality collection of art. … It’s more hit than it is miss,” Corvallis native Vivian Wehner said.
The Fall Festival made a triumphant comeback Saturday after taking last year off due to the pandemic. Executive director of the festival Donele Pettit-Mieding said a lot of planning went into this year’s event.
Pettit-Mieding added that there have been some challenges preparing for the festival, but seeing the community at the park supporting local artists made it all worth it.
“I hope that this (festival) feels like a really positive turning point after a long couple of challenging years,” she said.
Working closely with the community is the best part of planning the event, she added.
With the sunny weather and plenty of local and national artists in attendance, the atmosphere was lively and cheerful.
“Clearly the community was ready for this,” Pettit-Mieding said. “There seems to be a pent up demand for community events and for supporting the arts.”
Maile Sand came from Portland to showcase her paintings. This has been the first summer that Sand has participated in art festivals.
Sand said getting to know other artists and talking with community members is the best part of having a booth at the Fall Festival. Other artists echoed these sentiments.
Albany resident Gary House specializes in making pots for succulents he grows. He said he loves making pots and growing succulents so combining the two seemed natural.
“I enjoy meeting people and giving them the chance to take something beautiful home with them that’s also affordable,” House said.
As people passed through the rows of handmade crafts and art, there was everything from hats to dog collars to glassware.
One unique booth featured homemade and organic pillows designed to help with sleep, migraines, neck pain and more. Chi Moore said he loves coming to festivals and being able to help those who suffer from headaches and other ailments. He added that he enjoys meeting the other vendors too.
If you couldn’t make it to the Corvallis Fall Festival on Saturday, you still have a chance to support the vendors and artists. The event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whether you plan on buying a plethora of crafts or you simply want to browse, there’s something for everyone at the festival.
“Talking to all the vendors who have been doing this for longer than I’ve been alive is inspiring,” Wehner said. “Maybe one day my hobbies could become a side business too.”
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.