As chief flight instructor for Corvallis Aero Service, Dallas Enger knows making it through the day without getting hurt is all about asking the right questions.
"Flying, to me, is really risk assessment," the Albany resident said. "How's the weather? Am I tired? Don't I feel good? ... There are all of these things to manage."
Enger has managed such questions for 50 years. He's done so well he's come to the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration, which plans to honor him this Saturday at the 2018 convention of the Oregon Pilots Association.
The convention is part of the Northwest Art & Air Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday at Albany Municipal Airport and at Timber-Linn Memorial Park.
Curt Cowley, program manager for the FAA's safety team, will present Enger with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, honoring 50 years without an aircraft incident or a regulatory violation.
"By the grace of God, so far, I’ve never had an engine quit on me and I’ve never had any kind of FAA violation and no accidents or incidents," Enger said.
The award "is really something," he said with a smile. "It's really delightful."
Cowley said he usually presents six to eight such awards each year in the region, which reaches from Kelso, Washington, south to Ashland and east to Klamath Fals.
Enger is a volunteer member of the FAASTeam Cowley manages. "We really appreciate his help in that," Cowley said.
Growing up in North Dakota, Enger said he always wanted to fly.
"I remember as a very young boy I would have these most pleasant dreams that if I ran fast enough and jumped, I could fly," he said.
Enger had the dream on several occasions and knew that, somehow, flight would be in his future.
"So I graduated from high school in 1967, and that summer I learned how to fly," he said.
After that, he enrolled in the University of North Dakota to study business and picked up additional airplane ratings while in college.
"I just wanted to fly," he said.
Pursuing a pilot's license may seem strange for a guy who used to suffer from a touch of acrophobia — fear of heights — but for Enger, it was never an issue once he was sitting in a cockpit.
"Around flying, I’ve never had that," he said. "I just feel part of the air."
Enger fell in love with Oregon on a trip to Camp Adair in 1968, where his brother-in-law, Bill Burnett, was getting married. Enger and his wife, Sharon, who celebrated their 50th anniversary this past December, moved to the mid-valley in November 1971.
"It's tough to find a nicer place," he said with a smile.
Enger spent 32 years working in the banking industry, including 14 years as a bank president and chief executive officer with Linn-Benton Bank and Willamette Community Bank.
Flying remained a part of his life, however. After he retired a decade ago, he spent four years as assistant chief flight instructor for Lane Community College. He took the chief job at Corvallis Aero four years ago.
He also owned his own Cessna for a while, although now he simply flies at work. He usually works with about five trainees a week, and has helped teach would-be pilots from age 65 down to as young as 12, although a child can't fly solo in a a plane until age 16.
Several of his students have gone on to work as pilots, either for airlines or corporations with jets, or at least one to the Air Force.
In all that time, however, neither Enger nor any of the students flying with him have ever had so much as a close call.
He figures he'll keep teaching. It doesn't feel much like a job.
"I come out here, I have my airport office — let's go flying!" he said with a wide grin. "And I get paid!"