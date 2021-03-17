F. King Alexander timeline

Key developments in the Title IX scandal at Louisiana State University and its impacts on F. King Alexander, who served as president of LSU from 2013 to 2019 and became president of Oregon State University in mid-2020:
2005
Jan. 22: Les Miles is hired as the football coach at LSU.
2008
Jan. 7: Miles’ Tigers defeat Ohio State 38-24 in New Orleans to win the BCS national championship game.
2013
Jan. 1: LSU signs Miles to a seven-year contract extension worth $4.3 million per year
June 21: In an email from then-athletic director Joe Alleva to Alexander and university legal counsel, Alleva said the university had cause to fire Miles and recommended doing so after an investigation by the Taylor Porter law firm into Miles' relationships with female students determined that his behavior was inappropriate, although it did not find that he had sexual relationships with any of the women. LSU issued a letter of reprimand to Miles, forbade him from hiring student employees to babysit, and prohibited him from being alone with women students.
July 1: F. King Alexander takes over as president of LSU.
2015
June 4: In a letter to Alexander and university Title IX personnel, an LSU law professor described a portion of LSU’s Title IX code as “unlawful" and "inexcusable," adding that it "must be remedied.” In a report commissioned by the university and released on March 5, 2021, the Husch Blackwell law firm agreed with that assessment. “As part of this review, we have been unable to find any documentation memorializing how these concerns were assessed or addressed by the leadership of the University,” the report says.
2016
Sept. 25: LSU fires Miles after a loss to Auburn the previous day and a 2–2 start to begin the season.“Coach Miles has done a tremendous job here and he’s been a great ambassador for our university, which makes this even more difficult,” said Alleva, in a quote cited by the sports website SB Nation.
Oct. 5: Alexander discusses the firing of Miles during an hourlong interview with the editorial board of the Baton Rouge Advocate but makes no mention of Title IX or policy matters in the 15 minutes of the session devoted to football.
“There was a degree of demoralization that our student-athletes were showing,” Alexander is quoted as saying. “We just weren’t getting better. When you started (ranked) fifth with the optimism that everybody had, including our student-athletes and you’re still in September and we’re not even in the top 25.”
2018
Nov. 16: USA Today published a detailed report about LSU’s mishandling of sexual assault complaints against students, including top athletes. In that investigation, it was reported that at least seven LSU officials had direct knowledge that former LSU football star Drake Davis was physically abusing his girlfriend. Husch Blackwell found Alexander was presented with information regarding Davis hitting his then-partner. Husch Blackwell found Alexander did not initiate any Title IX investigation into the incident, nor into Verge Ausberry, executive deputy athletic director and executive director of external relations, who had failed to report the incident to the proper Title IX personnel.
Davis was not expelled from LSU’s campus until July 18, 2019 — more than 15 months after he admitted to punching his then-partner in a text message to Ausberry.
Nov. 18: Miles is hired to coach at the University of Kansas. He signs a five-year, $13.8 million contract.
2019
Dec. 13: The Oregon State University Board of Trustees selects Alexander as the university’s new president. He leaves LSU effective Dec. 31.
2020
July 1: Alexander assumes the position of president at OSU, succeeding Ed Ray.
Nov. 16: LSU announces the hiring of the outside law firm Husch Blackwell to audit its handling of dozens of sexual misconduct cases since 2016.
2021
Feb. 24: The Baton Rouge Advocate reports Miles reached a 2016 settlement with an LSU athletic department student intern he worked with while coaching at LSU. The conduct allegedly occurred years before, and Miles denied any wrongdoing.
Feb. 24: Husch Blackwell sent a list of 13 questions to Alexander regarding his time at LSU.
March 1: Alexander provided responses to Husch Blackwell’s questions. (Oregon State made the responses to those questions available March 5.)
March 5: Husch Blackwell releases a 262-page report on Title IX compliance issues at LSU. According to the report, the university administration failed to act on Title IX compliance recommendations during Alexander’s tenure as LSU president. Alexander was mentioned 16 times by name in the body and footnotes of the report.
The same day, Miles is put on administrative leave as football coach at Kansas.
March 8: Alexander releases a four-page statement on the controversy. He says he was “deeply saddened by the experiences of survivors of sexual misconduct detailed in (the Husch Blackwell) review.” Alexander goes on to say that his commitment to preventing sexual misconduct is “deeply personal and decades long,” noting his creation of LSU’s first internal Title IX office in 2016.
March 8: Miles and Kansas part ways. He receives a $2 million settlement.
March 10: Alexander is singled out as a responsible party for what was described as a culture of sexual abuse allowed to exist within LSU during testimony heard by Louisiana state lawmakers.
March 10: Oregon State’s faculty union releases an open letter voicing concern about Alexander.
“The Executive Council of United Academics of Oregon State University is deeply disturbed by the recent corroboration of President F. King Alexander’s role in protecting the head coach and star players of Louisiana State University’s football team,” the letter said. “In doing so, he prioritized athletics over protecting victims of sexual harassment and assault. President Alexander’s tepid mea culpa to the OSU community minimizes his responsibility and has done nothing to ameliorate our disgust at his inaction or to address the unsavory aspects of his leadership at LSU.”
March 11: Breaking its silence on the matter, the OSU Board of Trustees acknowledged the findings of the Husch Blackwell investigation that detailed LSU’s failure to act on Title IX compliance recommendations during Alexander’s tenure as president. The board statement also notes that “there was nothing discovered in the media and public record material, interviews, or reference checks regarding inappropriate handling of sexual misconduct at LSU or decisions regarding … Miles” during the search process that resulted in Alexander's hiring as president of OSU.
March 15: OSU Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar announces plans for a meeting via videoconference that will include public comment on the Alexander case and a decision on his status. Alexander fields questions from the OSU Faculty Senate for more than an hour.
March 17: The OSU Board of Trustees meets in public and executive sessions to discuss the Alexander case. The board votes 12-2 to keep Alexander as president on a probationary basis, with a number of requirements that must be met by June 1.
Compiled by Mid-Valley Media reporters K. Rambo, Jarrid Denney and James Day.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.