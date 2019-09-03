The extension of Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis is now open.
The new roadway, which connects Witham Hill Drive with Harrison Boulevard, was a required piece for developers building on an adjacent 96-acre site.
Corvue Holdings is building a 900-bedroom student housing complex, called Domain Corvallis, on the property, with the first 325 or so bedrooms set to open this fall. The remainder will open in 2020.
The city of Corvallis approved the opening Tuesday after the developer completed the final set of tweaks after city inspections.
Move-in day for the student housing project is Sept. 19. The project is being built on 25 acres of the 96-acre parcel. Corvue Holdings is a Chicago-based privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing."