Expert on white nationalism to speak Friday at OSU

Expert on white nationalism to speak Friday at OSU

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A leading national scholar on the issue of white nationalism will speak Friday at Oregon State University.

Kathleen Belew, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, speaks at 4 p.m. in Room 128 of the Learning Innovation Center at 165 SW Sackett Place.

Belew’s talk is entitled “Race War and the Apocalypse: The White Power Movement Imagines the Future.”

In 2018 the Harvard University Press published Belew’s book “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

Belew also testified last fall before Congress on the dangers of rising white nationalism.

kathleen-belew

Kathleen Belew
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

As I See It: Enough is enough
Local

As I See It: Enough is enough

  • Updated

Let’s be practical about this: Our “Amazon Prime” expectations of next-day delivery should not be applied to lawmaking. We have the opportunit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News