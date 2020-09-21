Expanded Corvallis Community Center debuts

The remodeled and expanded Corvallis Community Center opened Monday in a rare public event for city government.
The center, which used to be called the Corvallis Senior and Community Center, has added 2,500-square-feet. The new space consists of two new classrooms, two small offices, a cafe and storage space. A new entrance has been built on the north side of the building as well as an outdoor terrace.
A total of 113 parking spaces were added on the east side of the building. The adjacent Chintimini Park added new restrooms, two pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, playground resurfacing and a water retention swale. The $5 million project was paid for by a state grant, systems development charges and a donation from the Chandler Trust. No general fund money was used.
“This is an exciting day,” said Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, who was masked, as were the guests who were evenly spaced on the new outdoor terrace. “In challenging times like these this is a ray of light. We have an expanded, improved Corvallis Community Center.
“And the name change is appropriate. This is a facility that will be used by the whole community.”
Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who lives just a few blocks away, said she already has noticed positive changes.
“I've been watching this project since it began,” Ellis said. “We’ve got new park amenities, new pickleball courts, hot water in the bathrooms and more people are using the park. I thank Parks and Rec for making the neighborhood a much happier place.”
Traber cut the ribbon outside the back door, with assistance from outgoing Parks and Recreation Director Karen Emery. During her remarks, Emery told of how her first job with the department came at the center 32 years ago.
“I started here at the community center and now I’m finishing here,” she said. “We have a gorgeous facility and now we get to move forward.”
Efforts to establish the center began in 1957, with the Corvallis Senior Citizen Club forming in 1960. The club met at City Hall before moving in 1972 to St. Mary’s School.
The center moved to Chintimini Park in 1978, occupying what had been a fire station. The building also saw expansions in 1981 and 1986.
From 2017-19 the center averaged nearly 31,000 visitors per year, with a total of 531 programs being offered. Volunteers contributed 5,315 hours of time.
The city plans to call the facility C3 ... for short.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
