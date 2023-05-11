An excessive heat watch will be in effect in parts of Linn and Benton counties, starting Saturday afternoon, May 13.

The National Weather Service issued an alert Wednesday night warning of "dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up to 95 possible" in mid-valley cities such as Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. The heat watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Extreme heat can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

"Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," the alert said.

Young children and pets should not be left in unattended vehicles, according to NWS.