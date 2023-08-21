Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, the excavation of Franklin Street between River Road and Russell Drive in Lebanon will commence to prepare the roadway for paving.

This section of Franklin Street will remain closed to through traffic. The city asks drivers to use the detour route, which keeps the work zone safe and allows for construction to continue.

Residents in the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access, according to a news release, but should expect short periods when access to individual driveways may not be possible, in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city of Lebanon website at https://www.lebanonoregon.gov/gis for continual updates regarding construction location and current road closures. Those who have questions or concerns about the project can contact the engineering department at 541-258-4923 or engineering@lebanonoregon.gov.