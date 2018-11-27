A former Monroe firefighter accused of sexually abusing an underage girl in the junior firefighter program testified in his own defense on Tuesday as his trial continued in Benton County Circuit Court.
Carlos Garcia, 31, is facing one felony count and two misdemeanors in connection with two incidents that took place in early 2016.
The alleged victim in the case, who was 15 at the time in question, testified on Monday that Garcia forced himself on her when the two were alone after hours at the Monroe firehouse, kissing and groping her, then attempted to do the same thing a few weeks later. (As a rule, the Gazette-Times does not identify alleged sex crime victims who have not come forward publicly.)
On Tuesday, Garcia took the stand to tell his side of the story. Under questioning from his defense attorney, Forrest Reid of Albany, he denied doing anything wrong.
According to Garcia, he went to the firehouse one night in January 2016 to make sure his gear had been properly cleaned after another firefighter used it earlier in the day. There he found the alleged victim, who had been working out in the station’s gym.
He said she asked him for a ride home, and he agreed. After waiting for her in his car, he said, he went back in the building to check on her, and she surprised him by kissing him on the mouth.
“I go to open the door and she comes to me, pushes me (against the wall) and kisses me,” he testified.
“I said, ‘What are you doing? You should not be doing that,’” he went on. “She looked down and said, ‘You’re right, I shouldn’t have done that.’”
Garcia testified that he took the girl home and didn’t say anything about the incident, to her parents or anyone else, “because I figured that was an end to it.’”
Several weeks later, Garcia said, he again found himself at the fire station at night when the girl was there and again, at her request, gave her a ride home, but this time nothing untoward took place.
“I could tell she was embarrassed about what happened,” Garcia said.
About two months after the second encounter, the girl told her parents that Garcia had abused her at the fire station, and they both contacted him separately by phone. Garcia said the girl’s father threatened to beat him up, and the girl’s mother told him to leave town or she would expose him, saying she had video evidence.
“I’m not going to lie, I was scared,” Garcia said, adding that he was afraid of being falsely accused because he is Hispanic.
“We get blamed for crimes,” he said, fighting back tears on the witness stand. “I understand there’s bad people, but I’m not one of them.”
On cross-examination, Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan tried to poke holes in Garcia’s story, pressing him on possible inconsistencies in his testimony.
Asked why he didn’t call the girl’s parents before giving her a ride home from the firehouse, Garcia said he didn’t think it was necessary.
“I was being a nice guy giving her a ride,” he said. “It never crossed my mind.”
Asked if he couldn’t have stopped the girl from kissing him, Garcia said, “She caught me off-guard.”
And asked why he didn’t tell his wife about the kiss, Garcia said, “I didn’t think it was a big deal.”
Garcia was the final witness scheduled to testify in the case. When he stepped down from the stand late Tuesday afternoon, Judge Locke Williams halted proceedings for the day.
The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when the prosecution and the defense will give their closing arguments. The case is expected to go to the 12-person jury later in the day.