A former Monroe volunteer firefighter accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in the city’s junior firefighter program has been acquitted of all charges.
Carlos Garcia, 31, wept silently at the defense table shortly after noon on Wednesday as Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams read the jury’s decision: not guilty on all three counts. Garcia’s wife, sitting in the gallery, collapsed sobbing as the verdict was announced.
Garcia had been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He could have faced up to five years in prison on the felony charge.
The charges stemmed from two incidents alleged to have occurred in early 2016, when the two were alone after hours at the Monroe fire station. At the time, Garcia was 29 and his accuser was 15.
As a rule, the Gazette-Times does not publish the names of victims of alleged sex crimes who haven’t come forward publicly.
The case went to the jury about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after two days of testimony from the victim, the defendant and witnesses for both the prosecution and the defense.
In his closing arguments Wednesday morning, Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan spoke for about 20 minutes. He began by telling the seven-man, five-woman jury the case boiled down to a single issue.
“You have the victim’s statements, and you have the defendant’s statements,” Jordan said. “The question for the jury is: Who are you going to believe?”
The prosecutor noted that the girl knew the defendant as a friend of her father’s, a sometime drill instructor in the junior firefighter program and an assistant wrestling coach at Monroe High School, where she was a student. Jordan then reviewed the conflicting statements in the case.
The girl asserted that Garcia had begun sending her text messages, innocent at first and gradually becoming more flirtatious and eventually sexual in nature. She said he came to the Monroe fire station one night when she was there alone after working out in the station’s exercise room and had then forced himself on her, kissing and groping her until she finally told him to stop. She said he tried to do the same thing on a second occasion.
By contrast, Garcia insisted he barely knew the girl, never sent her any text messages and never forced his attentions on her. Instead, he claimed, the girl had asked him for a ride home from the fire station, then kissed him on the mouth, taking him by surprise. Since she seemed remorseful afterward, he never reported the incident.
Jordan argued that the girl’s story was far more believable than Garcia’s and pointed to inconsistencies in Garcia’s statements to law enforcement and in court.
“Ladies and gentlemen, what really happened? The defendant groomed this victim,” Jordan told the jury.
“Then, after laying the groundwork … he took advantage of her.”
Forrest Reid, Garcia’s Albany defense attorney, cast the case in a much different light.
In his 35-minute closing arguments to the jury, he presented Garcia as a hardworking family man who had been falsely accused by a teenage girl who had become infatuated with him.
He explained the inconsistencies in Garcia’s statements by noting he had never been in trouble with the law before and was naturally nervous at being accused of a terrible crime.
And he cited his client’s decision to go to trial, rather than seek a plea bargain or run away, as evidence of his innocence.
“That’s what a person does when they are not guilty of a crime of which they’ve been accused,” he said.
Reid reminded the jury that the burden of proof was on the state to show beyond a reasonable doubt that his client had committed a crime, and he concluded by forcefully asserting Garcia’s innocence.
“He did not do this,” Reid told the jury. “You can start the process of helping him clear his name by returning verdicts of not guilty to all three charges.”
After deliberating for an hour and 45 minutes, that’s exactly what the jury did.
Afterwards, Garcia told a reporter he felt vindicated.
“I’m just glad everything came clear, everything was found on my side, and my name is clear now,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure my name was clear.”