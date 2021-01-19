Ex-CPD officer Van Arsdall tapped for Benton sheriff job

For the first time in at least two decades, it appears the Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be led by someone from outside the agency’s ranks.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to hire Jefri Van Arsdall to fill the unexpired term of retiring Sheriff Scott Jackson, who will step down on Feb. 1.

Van Arsdall’s hiring is contingent on passing a background check, which could take up to three weeks to complete. Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler will act in the capacity of sheriff from the time Jackson leaves office until Van Arsdall assumes the duties of the job, the county announced.

In choosing Van Arsdall, currently the second in command of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Oregon, the commissioners passed over Capt. Don Rogers, the other finalist for the position and the person who had Jackson’s personal recommendation to become his successor.

Jackson rose from jail commander to sheriff in 2013, when he was appointed to the position by the commissioners on the recommendation of his predecessor, Diana Simpson. Simpson held the position of undersheriff when she was elected sheriff in 2006 with the backing of outgoing Sheriff Jim Swinyard, who also held the undersheriff’s post before he became sheriff in 2001.