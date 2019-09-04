A former Benton County employee was sentenced on Tuesday to probation and community service after pleading guilty to one felony charge of identity theft and one misdemeanor charge of tampering with public records.
Two additional counts of identity theft and two more of records tampering were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Patricia Ann O’Bannan, 63, resigned in August 2018 from her position as a services coordinator with the Benton County Developmental Diversity Program. According to County Counsel Vance Croney, the county was preparing to open an investigation into claims that she had falsified reports about client visits that never took place.
O’Bannan was arraigned June 20 on a six-count grand jury indictment citing three alleged incidents that occurred between April 2017 and June 2018.
In Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Oregon Department of Justice attorney Elizabeth Ballard Colgrove, the prosecutor in the case, told Judge Locke Williams that O’Bannan was responsible for making site visits to ensure that the program’s clients were receiving adequate care.
“She got behind in her work, and she was not actually making all of those visits,” Colgrove said.
At that point, the prosecutor said, O’Bannan began to forge her supervisors’ signatures on some reports. However, Colgrove added, the deception was discovered before the Center for Medicare and Mediciaid Services was billed for the visits, so there was no financial loss.
Defense attorney David Corden said his client had lost her husband and was under stress from the demands of an increasingly difficult job and “made a bad decision under a stressful situation.”
O’Bannan declined an opportunity to make a statement in court.
Judge Williams expressed sympathy for O’Bannan’s difficulties but said she had to be held accountable for her misdeeds.
“You were in a position of trust to oversee and make sure these folks were receiving appropriate services,” he admonished her.
Following the terms of the plea deal, the judge ordered O’Bannan to submit to 18 months of supervised probation and perform 120 hours of community service on the identity theft charge. On the records tampering charge, he imposed 18 months of bench probation with a suspended sentence of six months in jail that will go into effect if terms of the probation are violated.
O’Bannan also must pay $400 in fines and fees.