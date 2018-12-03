Pamela Sue Hediger, a former Corvallis attorney who pleaded guilty in Portland last month to federal charges of tax evasion and money laundering, has reached a tentative plea agreement with prosecutors on related state charges, her lawyer said in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday.
Salem defense attorney Walter Todd, appearing by telephone, told Judge Matthew Donohue that his client has agreed to plead guilty to the state charges in a deal that calls for her to serve four years in prison and pay restitution of more than $1 million. Todd said the sentence is to be served in federal prison concurrently with Hediger’s 46-month sentence in the federal case.
Final details of the agreement are still being worked out. Colin Benson, an attorney with the Oregon Department of Justice, said he would submit a formal sentencing memorandum to the court spelling out terms of the deal.
In the federal case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hediger had pillaged more than $1.1 million from client and business accounts at her former law firm, Evashevski, Elliott, Cidak & Hediger, as well as cheating two investors in a plan to build a pair of shopping centers on the Oregon coast.
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Hediger used her ill-gotten gains to support a “lavish lifestyle” that included luxe vacations, interest in a time-share, plastic surgery and more than $300,000 worth of improvements to her Corvallis home.
The plea deal in that case calls for Hediger to serve 46 months in federal prison, pay more than $1.1 million in restitution and pay more than $471,000 in outstanding federal income tax.
In Benton County Circuit Court, Hediger is still facing eight charges: five counts of first-degree aggravated theft, all felonies; three felony counts of identity theft involving acts of fraud against her mother and one of her former law partners; and two counts of Oregon income tax evasion.
Hediger is scheduled to appear on Jan. 8 before U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown in Portland to be formally sentenced on the federal crimes. (That hearing has been moved up. It was previously scheduled for Jan. 19.)
A plea and sentencing hearing on the state charges has been set for Jan. 11 in Benton County District Court.
Judges typically do not depart from the terms of plea deals reached between prosecutors and defense attorneys, but they are not bound to uphold them.