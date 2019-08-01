A former Benton County employee accused of records tampering and identity theft appears to be moving towards a plea deal.
Patricia Ann O’Bannan, 63, resigned from her position as services coordinator for developmental disabilities in the Benton County Health Department in August 2018 after 18 years with the county, according to Benton County Counsel Vance Croney.
On June 20 of this year she was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on a grand jury indictment charging her with three counts of identity theft, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and three counts of tampering with public records, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from three separate incidents alleged to have occurred between April 2017 and June 2018.
At arraignment, O’Bannan pleaded not guilty on all counts, but no trial was ever scheduled. Rather, a plea and sentencing hearing – a sign that a plea bargain has been struck – has been scheduled for Sept. 3 before Judge Locke Williams.
The indictment accuses O’Bannan of converting the personal identification of two different women to her own use and making false signatures on monthly monitoring and behavior review forms for the county’s Developmental Diversity Program.
It’s not clear from the charging documents whether the women were program clients supervised by O’Bannan, what she might have used their identification for, or why the monitoring and review forms might have been falsified.
Elizabeth Ballard Colgrove, an attorney with the Oregon Department of Justice who is prosecuting the case, said she could not discuss the details of the matter.
O’Bannan’s attorney, David Corden, did not return phone calls seeking comment this week.
Benton County Counsel Vance Croney said he is not aware of the specifics of the allegations against O’Bannan, but added that she had resigned her position under a cloud.
“We began to hear rumors that she was claiming she was visiting clients when she had not visited clients,” Croney said.
“When we got wind of this and began to ramp up an (internal) investigation, that’s when she resigned.”