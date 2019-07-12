Sheriff asks for patience

Sheriff Scott Jackson said he cannot respond directly to the allegations in Eric Konzelman's lawsuit. In an email to the newspaper, however, he issued the following statement:

While I would love to defend myself I cannot legally speak to employee discipline and have been advised not to comment on pending litigation.

I guess what I can say is that a lot of the community knows me and knows what kind of person I am. I ask that they be patient and wait until all the facts come out.

I truly believe that once the information is out, the community will clearly understand I did what was necessary and this current activity is nothing more than yet another attempt to create controversy.

We have outstanding deputies and staff in the Sheriff’s Office who are committed to providing professional public safety services to Benton County. I ask that the community not allow this nonsense to impact the professional reputation they have worked so hard to earn.

I also want to apologize to the community for this impacting them as well. The Sheriff’s Office has amazing support in Benton County and am I sincerely grateful for the support the community has shown me and the office.