Every Oregon county to get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week

The company says it will meet its commitment to deliver 100 million doses by June 30. The deal with Merck could double production within two months.

The Biden administration estimates that after a short dip in doses, the increased production aided by Merck will rise to 4 million to 6 million doses per week by March 31 and 5 million to 6 million doses per week by April 30.

When the first two vaccines were approved in December, U.S. officials were optimistic that some of the more than 20 additional vaccines in various stages of development would soon flood the country with enough doses to quickly inoculate all Americans.

But vaccines developed by Merck, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi failed and research was discontinued.

A vaccine by AstraZeneca did not meet federal standards for test reliability. It is in use in Britain and other parts of the world. Vaccines by Russia and China are considered unreliable by U.S. standards.

Vaccination rates have picked up in recent weeks. The CDC said just under 51 million Americans have received at least one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Of those, about 25.5 million have received both shots to become fully vaccinated.