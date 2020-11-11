Every Child Linn Benton receives donation

Every Child Linn Benton has received a check for $8,600 from the local chapter of 100 People Who Care.

Every Child Linn Benton works with the state Department of Human Serves in assisting vulnerable children and their families.

Members of 100 People Who Care pledge to give $100 each quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event at which snacks are served and three nonprofits make pitches. The virus has halted the group’s ability to offer the refreshments, and the quarterly sessions are being conducted remotely.

The group hopes to eventually sign up 100 individuals willing to make the quarterly $100 commitment. For more information on the group or how to join, go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org. The next event is Jan. 20.

