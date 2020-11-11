 Skip to main content
Every Child Linn Benton receives donation

100 people

The nonprofit Every Child Linn Benton received $8,600 from the latest 100 People Who Care fundraiser. From left are Karen Rosenberg, Jaime Phelps, Melissa Carter-Goodrum, Mike Speten, Rosemary Magee, Courtney Bristol, and Andy Ungerer. The check is being delivered in front of the ECLB storage unit where they keep supplies for foster kids and their families.

 Contributed photo

Every Child Linn Benton has received a check for $8,600 from the local chapter of 100 People Who Care.

Every Child Linn Benton works with the state Department of Human Serves in assisting vulnerable children and their families.

Members of 100 People Who Care pledge to give $100 each quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event at which snacks are served and three nonprofits make pitches. The virus has halted the group’s ability to offer the refreshments, and the quarterly sessions are being conducted remotely.

The group hopes to eventually sign up 100 individuals willing to make the quarterly $100 commitment. For more information on the group or how to join, go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org. The next event is Jan. 20.

