Events honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Monday, Jan. 16. The BLM invites the public to visit the unique, diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This marks the first of the BLM’s fee-free days of 2023. Fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as at visitor centers, picnic/day-use areas, and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged. Expanded amenity fees and other fees, such as group day use, overnight camping, cabin rentals and individual special recreation permits, will remain in effect unless the authorized officer determines it is appropriate to waive them. For more information about the BLM’s recreation fee program, visit www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.