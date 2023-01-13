Events honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Monday, Jan. 16. The BLM invites the public to visit the unique, diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This marks the first of the BLM’s fee-free days of 2023. Fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as at visitor centers, picnic/day-use areas, and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged. Expanded amenity fees and other fees, such as group day use, overnight camping, cabin rentals and individual special recreation permits, will remain in effect unless the authorized officer determines it is appropriate to waive them. For more information about the BLM’s recreation fee program, visit www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Forest Service honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a fee-free day to encourage Americans to get outside and visit their public lands. The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/willamette, and follow the Forest Service on Twitter and Facebook @willamettenf for the latest updates.

MLK Commemoration Peace March, 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, starts at CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An Oregon State University tradition, the Peace March provides an opportunity to join in solidarity with community members and reflect on Dr. King’s legacy of creating transformative change through nonviolence. Participants are led across the Corvallis campus on a one-mile route, concluding at the Memorial Union for speakers and community. This event is free and open to the public. Participants are invited to bring signs enforcing King’s messages of nonviolence.