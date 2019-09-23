The Corvallis City Council has completed its annual evaluations of Municipal Judge Chris Dunfield and the city attorney’s office, led by Jim Brewer.
Dunfield received a 3% cost of living adjustment that increases his salary to $84,229 annually. Brewer and his partners in the Fewel, Brewer and Coulombe law firm received a bump in their official retainer from $25,430 per month to $26,193 per month.
Official services include Municipal Court duty and offering legal advice at City Council meetings. The firm is paid on an hourly basis for work done “outside the retainer.”
Councilors approved the evaluations and salary increases via unanimous votes at their Sept. 16 meetings. Councilors and city staff had reviewed the evaluations and discussed them with Dunfield and Brewer during executive sessions at the Sept. 3 and Sept. 16 meetings.
Councilors appeared satisfied with the work of both the judge and the city attorney’s office, although no discussion took place when the evaluations and raises were approved.
Copies of the evaluations were provided to the Gazette-Times, with the city attorney document noting that the “council is very pleased with the work of the city attorney’s office.”
Strengths identified by the council included being responsive to council and staff’s questions and concerns; willingness to meet the needs of the council; historical knowledge of city legal issues; and level of professionalism.
Areas for development cited by the councilors included improving consistency of advice provided to staff and giving the office permission to “push back” on late requests in an effort to improve response timelines.
Councilors also requested that the firm hold at least one “legal 101" event with the council during the next review period.
In their assessment of Dunfield, councilors “identified that Chris is knowledgeable, professional and fair. Areas of improvement have been identified and goals have been outlined to address improvement needed.”
Key goals for Dunfield are to ensure thorough review and double-checking of all paperwork; developing improved metrics on court work on repeat offenders, failure to appear citations and community court; and to provide councilors with a detailed written report each quarter and report in person to the council at a work session twice a year, tentatively in April and October.