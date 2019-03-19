Late Tuesday night, about 15 fire agencies from Linn and Marion counties were battling a pair of grass fires that had merged into one near the town of Lyons, requiring an evacuation of area residents within a three-quarter-mile radius.
Sources say the fire was several acres at around 6 p.m. and was in an area that had previously been slash-burned. It was reported in the 40900 block of Neighbors Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m. and at some point Tuesday merged with a fire that began at Santiam Park Road.
Residents along the north side of Lyons-Mill Drive between Lyons and Mill City were evacuated, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office. About 20-30 homes were evacuated, according to Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.
Mari-Linn School was designated as the evacuation point, the LCSO reported. It was not expected that the evacuation would be lifted for at least 24 hours. Tucker said that the Red Cross provided blankets, cots, water and food.